You can own this miniature Ferrari go-kart for $30,000

This pint-sized Ferrari cruises at 25 miles per hour and costs $30,000   

As the holidays near, what do you buy for the millionaire friend who already has a Ferrari?

A go-kart sized version of their favorite ride, perhaps.

Source: CNBC

This miniature sports car, as featured on an episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," is a two-thirds scale replica of the race-winning Ferrari 330 P2 originally built in 1965. The larger model raced on a number of well-known courses, including a win on the Nürburgring in Germany.

The scaled-down version was created by renowned replica maker De La Chapelle, a brand founded in the 1970s by a former Venturi director who started creating Bugatti clones.

But even a mini Ferrari doesn't come cheap: The tiny car goes for $30,000.

This particular toy car features a crimson fiberglass body, steel chassis, cast aluminum wheel covers and a 2.5 horsepower engine. Every detail, down to the upholstery and headlights, was hand-picked by its original owner.

Unlike its inspiration, this tiny kart won't be winning any races, however. It can only reach speeds up to 25 miles per hour. Not too shabby for a toy, though — if you can even consider this one.

