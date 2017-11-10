PRO Talks: Top health care analyst Lisa Gill on drug pricing, her favorite stock ideas

JPMorgan health care expert Lisa Gill shared her thoughts on the drug pricing debate as well as potential stock picks in an exclusive interview with CNBC PRO's Mike Santoli.

"As we think about drug pricing, [pharmacy benefit managers] don't set the price at the end of the day," explained Gill. "The drug distributors distribute a product and, yes, when there's drug price inflation they make a fee off of the average wholesale price of the drug."

"When you think about what the pharmacy benefit management companies are trying to do, they're trying to manage and negotiate a better price."

Gill is managing director of U.S. healthcare technology at JPMorgan, where she's been a member of the health care team since 1998. Her coverage includes health care distribution, pharmacy benefit managers and drug retail. Prior to her work at JPMorgan, she was part of an audit group specializing in health care facilities at Ernst & Young.

As a part of her interview, Gill also revealed some of her favorite names in the health care space.

"We have historically have liked the PBM industry and we think that CVS is very well positioned because of that," she said. "The other one I like – I like Lab Corp – and I think Lab Corp is well positioned. It's a lab as well as on the CRO side so if we think about incremental innovation on the side of new products coming to markets, that's another name that we like."

Note: CNBC's interview with Lisa Gill occurred before reports that CVS Health was looking to acquire health insurer Aetna.