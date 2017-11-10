A psychology expert says spending your money on this can boost your happiness

Think about the thing you most hate spending your time on doing. Research shows that if you can afford to use some of your money to buy your way out of that dreaded task, you can be a lot happier in life.

"What matters for your wellbeing is what you're doing with the minutes and days of your life," University of British Columbia psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn tells CNBC Make It. "If you have a lot of money and a lot of nice stuff, but you're spending your time doing things that you dislike, then your minute-to-minute happiness and overall happiness is likely to be pretty low."

Dunn, also the co-author of "Happy Money: The Science of Happier Spending," says that the old saying, "money can't buy happiness" may actually be a bit misleading. If you buy yourself out of doing something that takes up your time or makes you miserable, that allows you to make room for doing more of what you enjoy, she says.