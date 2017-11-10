Roy Moore: Sexual contact with 14-year-old 'never happened'

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore said Friday that allegations by four women that he pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers are "completely false and misleading."

Moore appeared on "The Sean Hannity Show," where he claimed never to have met a woman named Leigh Corfman, who alleges that Moore pursued a sexual relationship with her when she was 14 years old. "I've never met her, I've never had any contact with her. I've never known this woman," Moore said.

At various points in the half-hour interview, however, Moore did acknowledge having known the other women who spoke to The Washington Post.

"I knew her as a friend, but if we did go on dates, I do not remember them," he said of one of them.

Moore said that dating teens when he was 32 "would be out of my customary behavior," but added, "I don't recall" if I did.

At another point in the interview Moore appeared to defend dating high school-aged girls, noting, "I don't remember ever dating any girl without the permission of her mother. And [one woman] said her mother encouraged her" to develop a relationship with Moore.

Moore portrayed the Washington Post's report as a hit job, cooked up by his political enemies, and tried to cast doubt as to why the women did not come forward with their allegations earlier.

"Obviously, you don't wait 40 years to break out something like this," he said of Corfman's account.

"There will be facts that come out ... to show in this situation that this was a Democrat and maybe even an established Republican effort to undermine this campaign because they don't want to hear the truth in Washington. They don't want to hear the truth. About God. And about the Constitution," Moore said.

In Washington, Republican senators responded to the report Thursday with shock and dismay. More than a dozen lawmakers said that if the claims are true, Moore should exit the race immediately.

According to new paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission Friday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is no longer a part of a joint fundraising committee that includes Moore's campaign, the Alabama GOP and the Republican National Committee.