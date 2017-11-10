Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JCP, DIS, JWN, ATUS, HTZ, EFX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

J.C. Penney – The retailer lost an adjusted 33 cents per share for the third quarter, smaller than the 43 cent loss anticipated by analysts. Revenue beat forecasts, and the comparable-store sales increase of 1.7 percent was higher than the Thomson Reuters consensus of a 0.5 percent rise.

Walt Disney – Disney reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.07 per share, missing consensus estimates by 5 cents a share. Revenue also fell short of forecasts, with results falling at Disney's TV networks and movie studio. Subscribers and ad revenue at ESPN also posted a decline.

Nordstrom – Nordstrom beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 67 cents per share. The retailer's revenue came in slightly above Street forecasts, however comparable-store sales were down a bigger-than-expected 0.9 percent. Nordstrom is the latest company to cite the negative impact of hurricanes.

Altice USA – Altice CEO Dexter Goie was given the additional title of CEO of the French parent company, Altice NV. Michael Combes resigned as CEO after only a little more than a year on the job, following a weak earnings report that sent the stock spiraling lower.

Hertz Global — Hertz earned an adjusted $1.42 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by 7 cents a share. The car rental company's revenue was marginally above consensus. Hertz reported more canceled reservations because of the recent hurricanes, and also warned that it was entering a period of weak demand and increased investment.

Equifax – Equifax reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.53 per share, 4 cents a share above expectations. The credit reporting agency's revenue missed estimates in its first quarterly report since its massive data breach was revealed. Equifax said the breach had caused customers to withhold business and could not estimate how much various expenses related to the breach would cost.

Nvidia – Nvidia beat estimates by 39 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.33 per share. The graphics chipmaker's revenue also beat forecasts. Strong demand for gaming and data center chips helped drive Nvidia's results.

Finish Line – The athletic apparel retailer was downgraded to "underperform" from "market perform" at Cowen, which said that Finish Line's strategy of aggressively undercutting rivals like Nike and Under Armour on price is not sustainable.

Redfin – Redfin edged estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share. The residential real estate company's revenue fell below consensus forecasts. Redfin said it saw broad-based market share gains during the quarter amid increasing sales across all its businesses.

Alibaba — Fund operator Third Point increased its stake in Alibaba by 2.1 million shares to a total of 6.6 million shares, according to Third Point's latest 13F filing. That makes the China-based e-commerce giant Third Point's largest holding.

Carlyle Group – The private-equity firm is exploring either a sale or initial public offering of Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, according to Reuters. The diagnostics company could be valued at more than $7 billion, according to the report.

News Corp. – News Corp. earned an adjusted 7 cents per share for its first quarter, easily beating estimates of 1 cent. The Wall Street Journal publisher also saw revenue beat forecasts. News Corp. saw revenue gains in all its segments during the quarter.

General Electric – GE won a $643 million Pentagon contract to provide aircraft engines and related equipment to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

Electronic Arts – Electronic Arts bought fellow video game developer Respawn Entertainment, the company behind the popular video game series "Titanfall."