In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Brown University shared that it would accept 50 UPR students. According to Brown's website, "Brown will not charge tuition or fees and is assisting with travel and providing housing."

"Our entire community has been deeply moved by the devastation that Puerto Rico has suffered," said Provost Richard Locke. "Partnering with the University of Puerto Rico offers the opportunity for us to welcome exceptional students and scholars to College Hill to continue their research and education while their campuses work to reopen."

UPR chemistry major Andrés Martínez-Muñiz is one of the students who has been selected to attend Brown for free.

"The students at University of Puerto Rico have had to put their careers on pause and are at the mercy of something they can't control," he said. "Brown is working to minimize that effect and to offer opportunities to students affected by this natural disaster… This is what universities should do — open their doors and help."

