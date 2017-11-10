Top VC deals: Muscial.ly, self-driving cars and a mind-reading headband

China's ByteDance, the company behind the news app Toutiao, acquired Musical.ly for a sum between $800 million and $1 billion, according to the New York Times and other reports. Since it was founded in 2014, Musical.ly, has amassed a reported 120 million users, many of them adolescents in the U.S. The Musical.ly mobile app is used to create and share lip-synch videos, and live video streams. The company raised $146.9 million in venture funding from ChinaRock, Susquehanna International, GGV Capital and GX Capital among others.

Apple acquired imaging sensor start-up InVisage Technologies for an unreported sum. Rumors of the deal had swirled in October. The company's core technology, QuantumFilm, enables cameras to capture images in poor lighting. Investors in InVisage included: Intel Capital, Nokia Growth Partners and GGV.

It's not just tech companies acquiring machine-learning start-ups. Shiseido acquired Giaran, an early-stage start-up backed by MassChallenge. Giaran's virtual mirror software lets users see how different makeup will look on their skin. The software works well with new, high-definition cameras on smartphones, and uses machine learning to make product and make-up recommendations.