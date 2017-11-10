Uber suffers another setback in the UK as a judge rules that drivers require workers' rights

This is breaking new story, please check back later more.

Uber has long argued that its drivers are self-employed rather than workers at the firm.

The employment tribunal's decision is not only a challenge for Uber's business in Britain, but for the so-called "gig economy" as a whole.

On Thursday, Sean Nesbitt, partner at Taylor Wessing, said the case would be "economically significant to Uber and other gig economy and mainstream operators who are watching with interest."

Another firm operating in the gig economy, online takeaway service Deliveroo, was faced with a legal challenge of its own from delivery drivers earlier this month. Deliveroo's riders are seeking to gain employment rights including the minimum wage.