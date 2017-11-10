    ×

    Tech

    Uber suffers another setback in the UK as a judge rules that drivers require workers' rights

      A user scans for an available vehicle using the Uber's app on a smartphone in London.
      Getty Images
      A user scans for an available vehicle using the Uber's app on a smartphone in London.

      This is breaking new story, please check back later more.

      Uber has long argued that its drivers are self-employed rather than workers at the firm.

      The employment tribunal's decision is not only a challenge for Uber's business in Britain, but for the so-called "gig economy" as a whole.

      On Thursday, Sean Nesbitt, partner at Taylor Wessing, said the case would be "economically significant to Uber and other gig economy and mainstream operators who are watching with interest."

      Another firm operating in the gig economy, online takeaway service Deliveroo, was faced with a legal challenge of its own from delivery drivers earlier this month. Deliveroo's riders are seeking to gain employment rights including the minimum wage.

      London ban

      The tribunal decision follows an attempted ban on Uber's operations in London by the regulator Transport for London (TfL). TfL revoked the taxi start-up of its license to operate in the city in September. Uber then appealed against the shock move last month, which allowed its drivers to continue operating in the capital.

      Criticism has been leveled at the ride-hailing business from all sides — including labor unions, politicians and traditional black cab drivers — over working conditions and regulatory concerns.

      In a separate case last year, two British Uber drivers, James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, successfully argued to an employment tribunal that as their actions were controlled by Uber, they should be treated as workers instead of as self-employed.

      U.K. labor union GMB hailed a "monumental victory" over the firm following the case.

      Farrar, himself a union representative for Uber drivers, argued that, after commission and operating costs, drivers were earning only £5.68 ($7.46) per hour, 15 percent below the U.K. minimum wage.