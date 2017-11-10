US stocks open slightly lower; chip makers bounce on Nvidia earnings

The major U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as they threatened to snap multi-week winning streaks. But chip makers bucked the lower overall trend as strong earnings from Nvidia lifted sentiment in the space.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 12 points at the open, with Intel as the biggest decliner. But a 2 percent gain in Disney shares capped losses in the 30-stock index.

The S&P 500 declined 0.15 percent, with energy as the biggest declining sector. Nordstrom was among the worst performers in the index.

The Nasdaq composite pulled back 0.2 percent.