Your first trade for Friday, November 10

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Tempur Sealy.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Overstock.com.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Cypress Semiconductor.

Trader disclosure: On November 9, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AABA, AAPL, ABX, AFSI, AMAT, APC, BABA, BAC, BHP, C, CS, ESV, FAST, FB, FCX, GOOGL, HD, HIMX, INTC, JBLU, JD, MAC, MRO, MSFT, MT, NBR, NUAN, OA, ORCL, QRVO, RTN, S, SCCO, SFM, UNP, UUP, XBI, XLF, XLV. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, GIS, GM, HAL, IBM, KO, MRK, MSFT, NKE, NTRS, PEP, PFE, SNBR, TPX, TRN, UPS, VIAB, WDC, WFC, WYNN. Pete owns TLT, VRX puts. Bought ABX, AFSI, ESV calls. Sold M calls. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, M, MAT, MJNA, NE, ORBC, QCOM, RIG, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS. Sold ATH, MSFT. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.