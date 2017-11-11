3 steps to refocus and prepare for a successful week at work

Most of us who work 9 to 5, Monday through Friday, are familiar with this routine: The moment you leave your office for the weekend, work becomes the last thing you want to think about.

But if work has been making you miserable and is a major cause of stress and unhappiness, you may benefit from doing this mental exercise on the weekend.

In the recently published book, "How To Be Happy At Work," happiness expert and best-selling author Annie McKee recommends you create a habit out of examining the negative feelings you get from work and make a concerted effort to instead tap into the positive emotions that support well-being and effectiveness.

According to research from the American Psychological Association (APA), about 58 percent of Americans cite work as a significant source of stress. Work has also remained a significant source of stress for Americans since the APA began its "Stress in America" survey in 2006.

McKee notes that emotions affect not only our bodies, but also our thoughts and actions, making it vital to pay close attention to our feelings and moods.