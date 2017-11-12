Asia markets eye lower open; Japanese data ahead

Eleven countries have agreed on "core elements" in a regional trade pact from which the U.S. pulled out earlier this year. Japan has led talks for the trade deal, called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), since the U.S. withdrew. Reuters reported the agreement had not yet been finalized.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia has called for an urgent Arab League minsterial meeting to discuss Iran's role in the region. The meeting, which comes on the back of elevated tensions, is expected to be held in Cairo, Reuters said.