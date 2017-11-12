The much anticipated sequel to "Wonder Woman" may not star Gal Gadot, if filmmaker Brett Ratner remains on staff, according to a report from the New York Post.

The publication's Page Six, citing an unnamed source close to Gadot, said the actress will not continue with the franchise so long as Ratner can profit. Ratner's production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment helped to produce "Wonder Woman," as part of a co-financial deal with Warner Bros.

Separately, The Los Angeles Times reported that the Burbank-based studio will not renew this deal with Ratner beyond 2018.

The film maker has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Ellen Page.

"Wonder Woman" has been a critical and box office success, garnering more than $821 million worldwide. A delay or recasting could imperil the momentum the movie created earlier this year, which sets the stage for "Justice League's" debut on Friday.

"She's tough and stands by her principles," the source told Page Six. "She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women."

Representatives for Warner Brothers did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.