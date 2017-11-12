Gold prices inch down as stronger dollar weighs

Gold prices edged lower early on Monday in the wake of their biggest one-day percentage loss in about two weeks in the previous session, weighed down as the U.S. dollar firmed.



Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,274.90 per ounce at 1254 GMT. On Friday, gold dropped 0.7 percent for its biggest one-day percentage fall since Oct. 26. However, it ended the week about 0.5-percent higher in its first weekly rise in a month.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1 percent to $1,275.40.

The dollar received a lift against its major peers as U.S.yields spiked and as the pound stumbled, although the main investor focus was still on how and when the planned U.S. tax overhaul would pan out.

Gold's resilience in the face of soaring equities and a dramatic fall in demand this year points to underlying confidence in the metal among investors unconvinced by this autumn's scorching stock market rally.