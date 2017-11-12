Perhaps the Middle Eastern airline with the biggest set of problems on its current plate is Qatar Airways. The emirate is locked in a dispute with neighboring countries who have curtailed airspace rights over the nation.

The CEO Akbar Al Baker said after the blockade took effect in June, the airline lost 11 percent of its network capacity and 20 percent of revenue stream. He has pleaded with President Donald Trump to do more to end the blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE.

An attempt to buy as much as a 10 percent slice of the U.S. carrier American Airlines failed in August and backfired when the U.S. airline canceled its code-sharing agreement with Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways reported a net profit of $540 million for the 2016-17 financial year, but analysts forecast the calendar year 2017 will see a fall in seats booked out of Doha.

The airline says it is fighting back and will soon cover the loss of network by accelerating expansion plans to other destinations.

Qatar Airways already owns 20 percent of International Consolidated Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways, as well as 10 percent of South America's LATAM Airlines Group.

In late September Qatar Airways completed the purchase of a 49 percent stake in Italy's Meridiana and in November it agreed to buy a near 10 percent stake in the Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific for $661 million.