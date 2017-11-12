What to do if you're miserable at work, according to a happiness expert

If you find yourself unhappy, stressed or miserable at your office, you are not alone.

While more than half of American workers say they don't feel connected or fulfilled at their jobs, according to Gallup's 2017 State of the American Workplace, 16 percent say they are flat out miserable. This consequently negates the work and effort of the most engaged employees.

Unfortunately, your own unhappiness at work is taking a toll on both your professional and personal career.

"Our families and friends suffer when we are disengaged, dissatisfied and unfulfilled," writes Fortune 500 company leadership advisor Annie McKee in her latest book, "How To Be Happy At Work."

McKee teaches leadership and emotional intelligence to master's and doctoral candidates at the University of Pennsylvania and has spent years researching how feelings, moods and actions impact people's experiences and success at work.

When it comes to your most stressful days at work, where you fear your manager or become upset with your colleagues, you most likely shut down. You become resentful, cynical and lose your creative spark and energy.

"The situation is unacceptable. Most of us work more than eight hours a day," McKee writes. "That means that if we are unhappy at work, we are miserable from more than a third of our lives."