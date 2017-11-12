The Tesla Model S P100S is still the coolest car you can buy

Part of the brilliance of the original Model S was that you didn't have to drive around in a rolling billboard for "ZERO EMISSIONS" just to save some money on gas. The Tesla, sleek and modern though it may be, is in total just a regular-looking car.

Of course, after five years there have been some changes. Namely, the faux grill has disappeared, further cleaning up the lines. In fact, the absence of a grille and tailpipes are your only real clues to this car's environmental mission. Ignoring the "Z E R O EMISSIONS" front plate, which I'd take off as soon as I had the keys, it's a pretty generic sedan.

That's not a bad thing, as the car is well proportioned and conventionally handsome. The Model S P100D got a lot of attention everywhere I took it. Of course, I live in Columbus, OH, not the Bay Area. Your mileage may vary.

Rest assured, pulling up anywhere in a Tesla will at the very least get you approving nods. So call the exterior a win, if only for your own reputation.