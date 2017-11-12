Tesla will reveal its semi this Thursday, and Musk promises to 'blow your mind' with it

Tesla is expected to pull back the curtain on its long-awaited semi truck on Thursday, CEO Elon Musk said, as he fanned expectations for the vehicle after production problems delayed its slated release.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted that the official unveiling would take place on Thursday evening, promising it would "blow your mind clear out of your skull."

Very little is actually known about the truck's design, but a few Tesla watchers have speculated a prototype could resemble a futuristic, concept-looking truck that is visually stimulating and environmentally friendly.

The semi was originally scheduled to be released on October 26. However, Musk delayed the official unveiling by more than two weeks as Tesla battled Model 3 bottlenecks and producing more batteries for disaster-ravaged Puerto Rico.