This 23-year-old woman is making six figures a month from slime videos

It takes Karina Garcia at least five hours to edit a video tutorial on slime. That level of precision is important because her YouTube channel has more than 6.7 million subscribers.

Garcia has become something of an internet celebrity when it comes to crafts for kids (and adults). Her specialty is anything involving slime.

The 23-year-old based in Riverside, California, said she currently makes six figures in revenue a month, mostly off advertising from her videos. She also recently launched her own craft kits at Target called Craft City. First up is slime, but she hopes to add bath bombs and lipstick kits in the near future.

"I recently bought a house (from slime money), and my mom laughs about it," said Garcia, who's created more than 100 slime videos.