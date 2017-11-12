    ×

    This 23-year-old woman is making six figures a month from slime videos

    • Karina Garcia makes DIY craft tutorials on YouTube, mostly focused on slime.
    • She makes six figures a month in revenue, mostly from advertising.
    Karina Garcia
    Courtesy of Karina Garcia
    Karina Garcia

    It takes Karina Garcia at least five hours to edit a video tutorial on slime. That level of precision is important because her YouTube channel has more than 6.7 million subscribers.

    Garcia has become something of an internet celebrity when it comes to crafts for kids (and adults). Her specialty is anything involving slime.

    The 23-year-old based in Riverside, California, said she currently makes six figures in revenue a month, mostly off advertising from her videos. She also recently launched her own craft kits at Target called Craft City. First up is slime, but she hopes to add bath bombs and lipstick kits in the near future.

    "I recently bought a house (from slime money), and my mom laughs about it," said Garcia, who's created more than 100 slime videos.

    Slime is having a resurgence with younger kids these days. Elmer's Glue — a key ingredient in the concoction — told NPR it had a 50 percent increase in sales in December 2016, thanks to the trend.

    It also helps that kids and teens happen to love do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. Sweety High, a media site for young girls, said DIY content gets four times more views or clicks than its other trending content. Garcia was recently featured on its show, "After The Bell."

    "DIY as a category gained traction with the culture at large given the rise of reality TV, makeover shows, YouTube and contest formats," CEO Frank Simonetti said.

    Nobody expects to make a living from slime videos. Garcia certainly didn't.

    Two years ago, confused about what to do with her life, Garcia dropped out of college and quit her job as a waitress. Completely unmotivated, she helped her mother out with her catering business.

    "I had nothing going for me," Garcia said. "I didn't have a job. I didn't go to school. I was the laziest person ever."

    Her twin sister, Mayra Isabel, had a YouTube channel focused on beauty. Garcia decided she wanted to try creating her own videos. But she had anxiety problems.

    So she decided to focus on what she liked: crafting.

    "I used to be very, very shy," she said. "This definitely helped with that a lot."

    Garcia's first few videos focused on projects like creating makeup organizers and custom lipsticks. Then she found a recipe on Pinterest for making a kind of slime called Gak. She tried it out, and everything began to turn.

    Garcia said that watching slime videos has become somewhat of a therapeutic stress reliever, and she's noticed an increase in people creating slime tutorial playlists.

    She tries to upload videos to her channel three times a week, including at least one slime tutorial. Garcia is motivated by the idea that people who watch her videos can make their own slime creations.

    "I can inspire young women," she said. "I want to show no matter where you come from, you can make it."

