This Florida school is selling $120 bulletproof panels to put in kids' backpacks

At Florida Christian School (FCS), a small private school in Miami, Florida, students can buy a wide range of items from the school website. Those items now include bulletproof panels.

George Gulla, dean of students and head of school security at FCS told CNN that the ballistic panels can be inserted inside of backpacks to provide students in preschool through high school "another level of protection in the event of an active shooter."

Even though FCS has never had a shooting incident on campus, Gulla explains that the school is taking no chances. He told CNN, "The teachers are trained to instruct the students to use their backpacks as a shield to protect themselves."