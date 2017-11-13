Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Buffalo Wild Wings' stock soared more than 27 percent after hours. Private-equity firm Roark Capital made an offer to buy the restaurant chain for more than $2.3 billion, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

AMC Entertainment shares climbed more than 1 percent in the extended session after hedge fund Baupost Group disclosed in a filing its new stake in the company.

Shares of Qualcomm nosed up slightly in extended trading after Baupost disclosed it is dissolving its entire $300-million stake in the company.

Shares of Wal-Mart rose marginally after the bell. The company announced that Lord & Taylor will launch a flagship store on its site in the spring. Shares of Hudson Bay, parent to Lord & Taylor, were little changed after hours.