    ×

    Market Insider

    Stocks making the biggest move after hours: BWLD, AMC & more

    Getty Images

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

    Buffalo Wild Wings' stock soared more than 27 percent after hours. Private-equity firm Roark Capital made an offer to buy the restaurant chain for more than $2.3 billion, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

    AMC Entertainment shares climbed more than 1 percent in the extended session after hedge fund Baupost Group disclosed in a filing its new stake in the company.

    Shares of Qualcomm nosed up slightly in extended trading after Baupost disclosed it is dissolving its entire $300-million stake in the company.

    Shares of Wal-Mart rose marginally after the bell. The company announced that Lord & Taylor will launch a flagship store on its site in the spring. Shares of Hudson Bay, parent to Lord & Taylor, were little changed after hours.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BWLD
    ---
    HBC
    ---
    AMC
    ---
    WMT
    ---
    QCOM
    ---