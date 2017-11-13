Singles Day is not just for China anymore

Singles Day has become the world's largest shopping event as Alibaba announced its sales hit $25.4 billion this weekend. The figure not only surpassed the Chinese e-commerce giant's own record, but is also topped Black Friday and Cyber Monday U.S. sales combined.

But Singles Day, marked on Nov. 11, is not just for the Chinese anymore.

Lazada, Southeast Asia's e-commerce platform backed by Alibaba, pushed Singles Day aggressively in the region.

This year, the event generated $123 million of gross merchandise value for Lazada, representing a 171 percent increase since last year's Singles Day. Shoppers on the company's Southeast Asian marketplaces ordered 6.5 million items, which was 191 percent more than last year.

Popular items included electronics, diapers and women's fashion items.

In Thailand, Lazada hosted a massive televised gala with celebrities counting down until the shopping deals began at midnight. The program aired online and on one of Thailand's most popular television channels.

In Singapore, Lazada partnered with Expedia to sponsor a trip to NASA facilities in Florida in an effort to promote the sales.

"Our key success metric is how engaged everyone has been during the day," Aimone Ripa di Meana, Lazada's chief marketplace officer and co-founder, told CNBC.

"Campaigns happen throughout the year, but this is really the one we have invested the most in and we're creating an engagement and a buzz that is absolutely unique," he added, addressing the saturation of other promotional days like Oct. 10, Dec. 12, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.