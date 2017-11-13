A new Lord of the Rings TV series is coming from Amazon

The newest TV installment from Middle Earth is headed to Amazon.

Amazon Studios — in conjunction with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema — will produce a new The Lord of the Rings TV series, the company announced on Monday. Amazon acquired multi-season, global television rights to the new project. The show will be available for Amazon Prime members.

The TV series will be a prequel to the J.R.R. Tolkien book The Fellowship of the Ring, and is based on new story lines. There is also potential for additional spin-off series. The financial terms or series release timing were not disclosed.

The race for acquisition premium franchises is tightening, as more tech companies and streaming platforms acquire content.

Netflix has had a long-standing relationship with Marvel, and acquired comic book company Millarworld in August. (Though Disney is pulling its Marvel movies off Netflix in 2019, the joint Netflix-Marvel TV show productions will remain.) Meanwhile, earlier reports said Amazon and Apple were bidding for the James Bond franchise, along with traditional entertainment companies.