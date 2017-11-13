"It turns out that patients were very happy to talk with a computer about it. They were very explicit in telling us, 'The doctor never asked me about these things.'"

The interactions patients are having with these chatbots are monitored continuously by nurses, who can activate care if a patient tells the chatbot they're experiencing symptoms. The nurses will also alert a family member if patients are telling the chatbot they're thinking about making end-of-life decisions, like completing a last will and testament.

"If a patient rates their nausea or pain a little higher, we ask them if they've taken medicine for that and then try to figure out and troubleshoot that experience," Paasche-Orlow said. "With a lot of these types of things, humans just forget to follow up on them, so there's a lot of lost opportunities to support people in different ways."

For a decade Bickmore and Paasche-Orlow have collaborated on health IT projects that make use of conversational artificial intelligence, or what Bickmore calls relational agents: computer agents designed to simulate face-to-face conversations with other people, as well as pick up on gesticulations, facial expressions and body posture.

Their latest endeavor began with a call for technologies that could potentially assist older patients in the last stages of a terminal illness. These would be issued by a number of high-level institutes, such as the NIH, National Institute of Nursing Research, National Cancer Institute and the National Institute on Aging.

In the medical world, conversational artificial intelligence elicits a mixed response. It's a potentially transformative technology, and something against which doctors and patients should guard themselves. Research around chatbots being used for mental health patients published in 2016 in the Journal of the American Medical Association demonstrated that some patients are more likely to display true emotions when they think they're talking to a computer, an insight that could lead to further deployment of conversational agents as a means to automate and lower the costs of clinical treatments.

But there are risks of "ineffective care and patient harm," as the JAMA research said. In particular, researchers singled out digital voice assistants of the kinds created by large tech companies, like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung. Certainly, those voice assistants are not intended to act as de facto doctors, but the JAMA research found that when people asked their digital voice assistants questions related to their mental health, responses were "inconsistent and sometimes inappropriate."

"There's a growing number of chatbots or characters out there that pretend to be a health oracle," Bickmore said. "That's a real setup for safety issues for patients."

Users of the tablet-based chatbot in the palliative-care study are prevented from giving open-ended responses. Whenever it's a patient's turn to say something to the chatbot, they're given prompts on the screen, multiple-choice style.

"We know exactly what their intent is, and they can't go off topic or talk about something we hadn't considered," Bickmore said.