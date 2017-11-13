Asian shares slide ahead of China data release; ASX falls 1%

The Nikkei 225 was off 0.08 percent as gains in several tech names were offset by losses in trading houses, manufacturing and energy-related stocks. Shares of Sharp and Toshiba were up 4.37 percent and 4.66 percent, respectively.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi lost 0.26 percent as automakers and cosmetics names pared gains made in the last session. Brokerages and manufacturing plays were mostly lower. Despite the benchmark index edging lower, the tech-heavy Kosdaq soared 1.58 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.05 percent as declines in resource stocks and financials dragged on the broader market: National Australia Bank was down 1.15 percent and Rio Tinto lost 0.99 percent. The energy sector was also in the red, with Santos falling 2.29 percent.

Of note, business conditions in Australia rose to a record high in October as profits improved, according to National Australia Bank's monthly survey.

Several notable Japanese corporates are due to report earnings on Tuesday, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Idemitsu Kosan.

U.S. stocks finished their Monday session a touch higher as investors digested dealmaking headlines but worried about the progress on tax reforms. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.07 percent, or 17.49 points, to close at 23,439.70 while shares of General Electric tumbled 7.17 percent after it said it would cut dividend in half.