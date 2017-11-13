Asian shares slide ahead of China data release; ASX falls 1%

Asian equities were pressured in early Tuesday trade following a lackluster session on Wall Street that saw major indexes close just above the flat line. Investors also awaited the release of a slew of Chinese economic data points due later in the day.
Markets on the move
The Nikkei 225 was off 0.08 percent as gains in several tech names were offset by losses in trading houses, manufacturing and energy-related stocks. Shares of Sharp and Toshiba were up 4.37 percent and 4.66 percent, respectively.
Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi lost 0.26 percent as automakers and cosmetics names pared gains made in the last session. Brokerages and manufacturing plays were mostly lower. Despite the benchmark index edging lower, the tech-heavy Kosdaq soared 1.58 percent.
Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.05 percent as declines in resource stocks and financials dragged on the broader market: National Australia Bank was down 1.15 percent and Rio Tinto lost 0.99 percent. The energy sector was also in the red, with Santos falling 2.29 percent.
Of note, business conditions in Australia rose to a record high in October as profits improved, according to National Australia Bank's monthly survey.
Several notable Japanese corporates are due to report earnings on Tuesday, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Idemitsu Kosan.
U.S. stocks finished their Monday session a touch higher as investors digested dealmaking headlines but worried about the progress on tax reforms. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.07 percent, or 17.49 points, to close at 23,439.70 while shares of General Electric tumbled 7.17 percent after it said it would cut dividend in half.
The lead up
Proposed tax cuts were in focus stateside, with President Donald Trump joining the fray and calling for additional amendments in the Republican plan. In a tweet, Trump suggested repealing an Affordable Care Act provision that requires most Americans to purchase insurance. Doing so would allow the top individual income tax rate to be cut to 35 percent with "all the rest going to middle income cuts," Trump added.
Trump's tweet added more complexity to plans to reform the U.S. tax system. There are currently two tax plans drawn up by House and Senate Republicans which have to be passed by the respective chambers before eventually being reconciled.
Ahead, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda are among those scheduled to attend a central banking conference in Frankfurt on Tuesday. Investors are likely to take note of the messaging coming out of that conference.
Corporate news
Japan's Mizuho Financial Group on Monday said net profit for the quarter ending in September fell 12 percent to come in at 198.4 billion yen ($1.75 billion), Reuters reported. Ultra-low interest rates have hurt returns for Japan's banks. Mizuho stock was last down 0.94 percent.
Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said the bank would be looking to expanding its stake in its investment bank joint venture on the Chinese mainland to a controlling 51 percent, the South China Morning Post reported. The move came after China announced last week it would be easing foreign ownership rules on financial sector joint ventures.
Watching the dollar
Sterling continued to struggle on the back of negative weekend headlines about U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership and as Brexit negotiations only inched forward. The pound traded at $1.3120 at 8:22 a.m. HK/SIN after touching as low as $1.3060 on Monday.
"Suffice to say that in the absence of progress within U.K. political circles this week and next toward offering up a higher Brexit divorce bill, sterling could be down another 5 percent or more by month end," Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a note.
"If instead May does somehow manage to pull a proverbial rabbit out of the hat, it will be 5 percent or more stronger. The pound will be a very sharp toy in the coming few weeks."
The greenback, meanwhile, was steady. The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six currencies, traded mostly flat at 94.506 at 8:21 a.m. HK/SIN. The U.S. currency strengthened against the yen to trade at 113.70, compared to levels around the 113.6 handle seen in the last session.
The commodities trade
U.S. crude futures shed 0.12 percent to trade at $56.69 a barrel. Brent crude slid 36 cents to settle at $63.16 a barrel on Monday. Oil was range-bound in the last session as markets weighed increasing U.S. production and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
What's on tap
Here's the economic calendar for Tuesday (all times in HK/SIN):
- 10:00 a.m.: China October fixed asset investment, industrial production and retail sales
- 2:30 p.m.: India October wholesale price index
— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.