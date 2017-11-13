If you're looking to travel home this Thanksgiving, try to avoid the roads at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

That the word from Waze, the GPS navigation software company, which released traffic predictions for this year based on data it gathered from its 90 million active users' daily drives last November.

Pre-holiday airport travel is also expected to see a jump in the two days before Thanksgiving. Waze expects searches for routes to airports will rise by 50 percent on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and by 66 percent on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Traffic to supermarkets is expected to reach its height at 3 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving.

The worst time to travel after Thanksgiving nationally will be Monday, Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic is also expected to increase on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 26, particularly around 2 p.m.

Waze also broke out specific data for major U.S. cities, shown in the chart below.