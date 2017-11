Looking to the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction is also set to be announced.

On the data front, the monthly treasury statement is due to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

In the political sphere, U.S. President Donald Trump is in the Philippines as part of his ongoing trip in Asia.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that he'd made "some very big steps with respect to trade," adding that the White House would deliver a statement on North Korea and trade on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, the future of a tax reform deal in the U.S. continues to add uncertainty to markets. Market sentiment has been on edge as of late, after news emerged that a corporate tax cut from 35 percent to 20 percent could be delayed until 2019.