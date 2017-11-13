First Look: A Chicago tech company is looking for a tech -savvy marketing manager

Think Latitude is a growing Chicago tech company hoping to find their new sales and marketing manager. Candidates face questions on topics ranging from Excel techniques to self-cloning. Some candidates dazzle the interviewers with their knowledge and skills, while others don't seem to understand the basics. Which sales and marketing guru will present the perfect picture of their abilities and who will simply draw a blank?

About The Job Interview

New series "The Job Interview" takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer.