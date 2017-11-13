Concorde-style supersonic flight could be legal across the United States as early as next year.

Boom Supersonic is developing a 55-seat plane which it claims will be able to more than halve the flight time from San Francisco to Washington DC to just two-and-a-half hours. The company is aiming for commercial entry by 2023.

One stumbling block to trans-American routes is federal sonic boom regulation which has prevented supersonic travel over U.S. skies since 1973.

Speaking at the Dubai Airshow Monday, Boom Chief Executive Blake Scholl said that could soon change as laws set out by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are currently up for renegotiation.