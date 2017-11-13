Cramer Remix: Why Toys R Us’ bankruptcy could be a gift for Hasbro’s acquisition plans of Mattel

Usually, CNBC's Jim Cramer is a big fan of corporate takeovers.

"When one company buys another, it can create so much value that you want to slap yourself in the face, wondering why the heck they didn't merge years ago," the "Mad Money" host said. "Then there's the pin action: whenever you get a deal, it tends to boost the value of all stocks in the same sector, which in turn drives up the entire market."

That's why Cramer was so bullish on Hasbro's offer to buy competing toymaker Mattel, which was reported by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend.

Not only would the deal create plenty of powerful synergies, but it would be a smart move by Hasbro, which would be taking advantage of Mattel's declines after the Toys R Us bankruptcy, he said.

But then there's the fallen-from-grace General Electric, a company Cramer said has "become the poster child for bad acquisitions."