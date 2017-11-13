Cramer's lightning round: Why Brink's is a buy

Brink's Company: "We like Brink's. Remember, we did that piece about how the marijuana retailers need Brink's? The stock has come down a lot. I think it's a buy."

Rio Tinto PLC: "I'd rather own Freeport[-McMoRan]. Honestly, FCX, I think, is fine."

Cisco Systems: "I think when Cisco reports this week, I expect a decent quarter. I don't expect a blowout quarter, but I expect a decent quarter."

CSX Corporation: "I like Union Pacific more. I think Union Pacific is a better rail."

Enbridge Inc.: "You know, I've liked Enbridge because it's a growth pipe and I think that those are fine. It's got a decent yield. It's got a 5 percent yield and it's at a 52-week low. That seems like a bargain to me."

LogMeIn Inc.: "It's valued at some outrageous level for connectivity. I've got to tell you, I'm taking a pass on it up here. I don't know, man. That seems rich."

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.: "It had a decent quarter and nobody cared. This is what's bothering me. That's why I've been saying Estee Lauder, Estee Lauder, Estee Lauder."

NOW Inc.: "No. Look, these oil stocks are just too rough on me."