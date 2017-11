Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

In Asia, markets were under some pressure as investors questioned the chances of U.S. Republicans achieving a tax reform deal quickly. This sentiment is set to transpose to Europe.

In the U.K., the pound fell on growing concerns over the future of Theresa May as prime minister. Meanwhile in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged party leaders to reach a compromise for a new coalition government.

However, the main driver for markets remains earnings. Taylor Wimpey is due to make a trading update, while Innogy, LG and Rusal will be releasing their latest quarterly figures.

In terms of data, there will be a new OPEC monthly report.