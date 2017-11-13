    ×

    Industrial Conglomerates

    GE announces broad restructuring, to keep health care, aviation, and energy units

    General Electric set forth a new agenda as it tries to restructure its way back to stronger growth, with earnings estimates lower than Wall Street forecasts, a reduced dividend and an aggressive corporate restructuring.

    The Boston-based 125-year-old industrial conglomerate also said it was cutting the number of seats on its board.

    Investors had initially reacted positively to the news, but the stock gave back most of its gains in premarket trading.

    There will be a renewed focus on healthcare, aviation and energy, according to a presentation released for investors Monday morning. That's in contrast to the current wide-ranging set of interests that also includes media, railroads, chemicals, marine engines and banking.

    For new CEO John Flannery, it also represents a divergence in management style away from the high-flying aggressiveness of Jeff Immelt and Jack Welch.

    "I was forced to confront a lot of the sort of deeper questions about the company," Flannery said during the investor day presentation. "What's the essence of the company I love so much?"

    The company now sees adjusted earnings for the year ahead between $1 and $1.07 a share and free cash flow still at significant reduced levels of $6 billion and $7 billion, which it pledged to improve. As expected, GE said it is looking to exit more than $20 billion of assets as it looks to sharpen its focus on "what makes a 'GE' business."

    In addition, the company said it will "address overcapacity" and simplify its portfolio. While it slashed its dividend in half, the company also set a $3 billion share buyback priority.

    The board of directors will be reduced from 18 to 12, with three new members slated "with relevant industry experience." Directors will have 15-year term limits.

    Employee bonuses also will be restructured, with elimination of the three-year cash long-term performance awards and a switch to a program that confirms to "market norms."

    GE had scheduled its investor day Monday amid a plunging share price and as CEO John Flannery announced a halving of the quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share. The restructuring plan said the dividend was set "with a path to grow going forward."

    The dividend allocation will be $4.2 billion for 2018, pushing it from above 100 percent of free cash flow to 60 percent to 70 percent, and the dividend yield from 4.7 percent to 2.3 percent. The yield had been the highest ion 30 years not counting the financial crisis.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

