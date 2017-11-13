General Electric set forth a new agenda as it tries to restructure its way back to stronger growth, with earnings estimates lower than Wall Street forecasts, a reduced dividend and an aggressive corporate restructuring.

The Boston-based 125-year-old industrial conglomerate also said it was cutting the number of seats on its board.

Investors had initially reacted positively to the news, but the stock gave back most of its gains in premarket trading.

There will be a renewed focus on healthcare, aviation and energy, according to a presentation released for investors Monday morning. That's in contrast to the current wide-ranging set of interests that also includes media, railroads, chemicals, marine engines and banking.

For new CEO John Flannery, it also represents a divergence in management style away from the high-flying aggressiveness of Jeff Immelt and Jack Welch.

"I was forced to confront a lot of the sort of deeper questions about the company," Flannery said during the investor day presentation. "What's the essence of the company I love so much?"

The company now sees adjusted earnings for the year ahead between $1 and $1.07 a share and free cash flow still at significant reduced levels of $6 billion and $7 billion, which it pledged to improve. As expected, GE said it is looking to exit more than $20 billion of assets as it looks to sharpen its focus on "what makes a 'GE' business."