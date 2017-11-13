Here's what to do if you don't have a mentor

Finding a mentor can feel like dating. There's pressure to find "the one," because then you'll live happily ever after, professionally.

But just as in dating, having that sense of urgency to pinpoint one person to help you navigate your career can sometimes do more harm than good. It's also a lot of added stress.

"That's a piece of business culture that we've been taught — that we have to find a mentor with a capital M," says Morra Aarons-Mele, entrepreneur, author and marketing expert who graduated from the Harvard University Kennedy School. "It can be really overwhelming, especially for introverts."

If you don't have a trusted adviser to give you valuable career advice, don't worry, says Aarons-Mele. She has built a robust network of successful professionals in public policy, business and journalism. And she's a self-described introvert.