Unwrapping upgrades: How to give the gift of more bearable air travel

Respondents to a poll released earlier this year by Ipsos for the Airlines for America trade group found that getting through airport security was the most stressful part of their air travel. So why not gift something to really look forward to at the end of that slog: access to an airport lounge.

Access to these plush lounges, which feature open bars, showers, spas and gourmet food (take that, $12 turkey wrap!) are usually reserved for those willing to pay in the four-digits for tickets, or are swimming in frequent flyer miles.

LoungeBuddy is a site and app that sells day passes to some 300 airport lounges around the world. If you know the dates of the recipient's travel, say a spring break trip or winter getaway, a surprise upgrade to one of these lounges could make their trip to the airport something to look forward to. Prices start at $25.

The company plans to sell gift cards online in the next two to three weeks.

Competitor Priority Pass sells access to some 1,000 lounges around the world. The company has three levels of membership. The cheapest is $89 a year, and visits to each lounge are $27. For an introductory fee of $224, the member gets 10 free visits, and can bring a guest for $27. For the very frequent traveler in your life, there's a $359 "prestige" package that includes lounge access fees. Guests are still $27 per visit.

Price: $25 and up

Buy now: Loungebuddy or PriorityPass