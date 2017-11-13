"If someone offers you a guaranteed high rate of return, they're lying. You're probably looking at a fraud."

"Most of the retail-facing fraud that we see is committed by those who are not registered," Schock said. "It is unlicensed people selling unregistered products."

You should also check these records periodically to check up on their financial professional.

"If you have been working with the person for a while…go ahead and take a peek and see what you see," Finra's Walsh said.

Not all disclosures that show up on a professional's or firm's record are a red flag, said Walsh. But they should be a conversation starter.