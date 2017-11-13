How to build your perfect college list, according to a Stanford-educated admissions expert

When Danny Ruderman was in high school, he didn't know where to start his college search.

"I went to a public high school in Southern California that sent 17 percent of students to college," he says. "My principal didn't think I would ever get into Stanford because the academic reputation of my school was so poor. I applied and got in anyway."

While he loved Stanford, Ruderman says he wishes that he had considered other colleges. "The only thing I think I would do differently was not the application itself, it would be to also look at other schools with programs that I know now," he says. " For example, USC Film School is amazing! At Colorado College, you can take one class at a time."