Joe Biden: I 'honest to God' don't know if I'll run for president in 2020

Joe Biden will not tip his hand on 2020.

On Monday, the former vice president told NBC's "Today" show that he is "not closing the door" on running for the Democratic nomination for president. Biden, who decided not to run in 2016 following the death of his son Beau, said he "honest to God" does not know if he will seek the White House.

Biden, 74, cast some doubts on the prospect in a separate interview with Snapchat's "Good Luck America," which is not yet released but was seen by the Associated Press.

"I've done it a long time," the former senator from Delaware said. "and I'm just not sure it's the appropriate thing for me to do."

Biden made the comments while promoting a new book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose." It chronicles Biden's life around the time of his son's death.

Biden has said he could have beaten President Donald Trump in last year's election.

The former vice president is a popular Democratic politician who may appeal to the working class voters in traditionally blue states that helped to elect Trump. However, many in the party will likely seek a younger candidate who is not seen as a so-called establishment Democrat.

