    JPMorgan reveals three top stocks ahead of a week of retail earnings

    Household appliances are offered for sale at Home Depot in Chicago, Illinois.
    Getty Images
    Household appliances are offered for sale at Home Depot in Chicago, Illinois.

    JPMorgan shared with clients its favorite picks ahead of one of retail's busiest weeks of the quarter. With a slew of firms set to report earnings, investors will be looking for any clues into how best to play the tricky space.

    With Amazon accelerating the retail industry's transition toward e-commerce, the space has become a thornier area for investors to navigate. Though JPMorgan analysts scrutinized all firms under coverage, the team only kept overweight ratings on three stocks.

    Here are the three JPMorgan's Christopher Horvers is watching ahead of earnings.

