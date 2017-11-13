Major US mall owner rallies on $14.8 billion bid, but some say offer should be sweeter

Escalating retail headwinds aren't only impacting retailers these days — just take a look at their landlords.

General Growth Properties, one of the largest publicly traded U.S. mall owners, has received a near $15 billion bid from Brookfield Property Partners to acquire the shares it currently doesn't own in the real estate investment trust. The news comes only a few days after there were reports that Brookfield had held "preliminary discussions" with GGP about taking the company private.

The Chicago-based REIT is often considered top of its peer group, with a real estate portfolio consisting mainly of "Class A" malls, or those that draw the most sales per square foot. To be sure, like its REIT rivals, GGP has still struggled to combat retail bankruptcies, store closures and a shift in spending to online platforms.

Brookfield has offered to pay $23 per share for the remaining 66 percent of GGP — half in cash and half in equity. A letter was submitted to GGP's board on Saturday, while The Wall Street Journal first reported on the proposal Sunday evening.

"Brookfield's access to large-scale capital and deep operating expertise across multiple real estate sectors combined with GGP's high-quality retail asset base will allow us to maximize the value of these irreplaceable assets," Brian Kingston, CEO of Brookfield Property Group, said in a statement.

A representative from GGP didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

GGP shares were climbing about 7 percent Monday morning on the news — above the offer price, implying the pot could get even sweeter than it is right now. According to analysts, a $14.8 billion price tag likely won't be enough.

"The $23 price should set a floor for GGP shares," Boenning & Scattergood analyst Floris van Dijkum wrote in a note to clients. "We believe this initial offer is too low while [Brookfield] has a history of raising its offer for takeover candidates."

Dijkum said he's looking for an offer closer to $30 per share.

"While the offer is encouraging, cementing BPY's rumored interest and the recent M&A euphoria, it falls short of GGP private market value estimates and investor expectations," Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste said. "This is just 'round one' of a fluid situation."

Today, Brookfield holds about a 34 percent stake in GGP, which has a market value of roughly $21 billion.

GGP shares were down more than 25 percent for the year before surging last week on buyout chatter. Now, Wall Street is rallying behind a potential take private, and industry short sellers are seen fleeing.

Brookfield took its first stake in GGP as part of an agreement to bring the REIT out of bankruptcy in 2010. It acquired more GGP warrants in early 2013, filings show, and agreed to maintain its stake in the company below a 45 percent threshold through this past January.

It was then reported early last year that Brookfield was considering acquiring the REIT, which at the time had a market value of $24 billion. The two were also in talks prior to GGP seeking bankruptcy protection in 2009, as it prepared to restructure its $27 billion debt load at the time.

This year, GGP has focused efforts around renovating locations and filling vacated spaces within its malls.

"One of the key tenets of our business plan is capitalizing on the embedded opportunity with our portfolio to redevelop anchor boxes," Chief Executive Sandeep Mathrani said on a recent conference call with analysts and investors.

In October alone, GGP acquired two Sears locations — one in Pennsylvania and another in Louisiana. To date, GGP has invested more than $2 billion in redeveloping 115 of its properties, reaping "very attractive returns," Mathrani added.

A tie-up with Brookfield could give GGP the opportunity to pursue a more mixed-use strategy, incorporating apartments and office buildings into its properties, as Mathrani has suggested the REIT is interested in doing.

Brookfield has a much more diversified real estate portfolio that includes office properties, retail boxes, multifamily housing units, student housing and self-storage centers. The proposed transaction with GGP would allot Brookfield ownership interest in roughly $100 billion of real estate assets globally.