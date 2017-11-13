    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    A worker looks at the 9HA Gas Turbine, at the General Electric plant in Belfort, France.
    Frederick Florin | AFP | Getty Images
    A worker looks at the 9HA Gas Turbine, at the General Electric plant in Belfort, France.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are down as investors focus on more incoming earnings and the fate of the tax reform bill in Congress.

    -Bitcoin prices took massive losses over the weekend, falling by 25 percent over the last 4 days, as disagreements arose over which form of Bitcoin will be the most dominant one used.

    TAX REFORM

    -House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady says the final tax reform bill in the House will not totally eliminate the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...