Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down as investors focus on more incoming earnings and the fate of the tax reform bill in Congress.

-Bitcoin prices took massive losses over the weekend, falling by 25 percent over the last 4 days, as disagreements arose over which form of Bitcoin will be the most dominant one used.

TAX REFORM

-House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady says the final tax reform bill in the House will not totally eliminate the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes.