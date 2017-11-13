‘I suppressed my Mexican heritage for fear of being labeled,’ says P&G chief marketer

The chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble has said he worried about racial bias at work and previously downplayed the fact that he is half-Mexican.

Speaking at a conference in Miami, Florida, last week, P&G's most senior marketer Marc Pritchard explained that his father was Mexican-American, but was adopted by a man with an English name.

"Growing up, I had the ability to move between white and Latino cultures. But when entering the workforce, I suppressed my Mexican heritage, for fear of being labeled, because I had heard these denigrating terms used many times in my life," he said at the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) 2017 multicultural marketing and diversity conference.