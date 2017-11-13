Read GE's full turnaround plan here

Investors are watching GE closely Monday as CEO John Flannery explains his general turnaround plan for the 125-year-old company.

The company aims to sharpen its focus, under heavy criticism from investors and analysts who believe GE's sprawling interests have become unwieldy and unmanageable.

Among changes to the company is a focus on three of the company's prime business lines — aviation, power and healthcare. There does not appear to be plans for an imminent breakup, but the company is expected to exit most other business lines.

Earlier Monday, the company announced plans to halve its quarterly dividend, to 12 cents a share.

Read GE's full presentation here: