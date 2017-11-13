Roku's CEO is now a billionaire after the stock soared 70 percent since earnings

Roku CEO Anthony Wood is a brand new billionaire after an impressive three days of trading for the streaming company.

Roku has spiked more than 70 percent since market open Thursday as investors jumped on the company's first earnings report since going public in September.

The stock closed Monday at $42.71, putting the company's market cap at $4.15 billion and the personal stake of Wood — who owns 27.3 percent of outstanding common stock, according to company filings — at $1.13 billion.

Roku reported a 48 percent year-over-year increase in active accounts, and a 58 percent yearly increase in streaming hours in its quarterly earnings results.

The company predicted it could break even next quarter, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, if it performs on the high end of estimates.

Roku declined to comment on the CEO's worth.

- CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.