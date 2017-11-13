VISIT CNBC.COM

Get To Work: With Suzy Welch

Get To Work: With Suzy Welch

Suzy Welch: What to do if you think your boss is a moron

Here are the 4 mental shifts you should make for dealing with your moron boss
Here are the 4 mental shifts you should make for dealing with your moron boss   

If you think your boss is inept, you're certainly not alone. Some 50 percent of American workers say they've actually left a job because of a bad manager, according to Gallup research.

But before you head for the door and leave behind everything you've accomplished, bestselling management author Suzy Welch says to consider whether there's anything you can do to improve the situation.

"What can you do if you're stuck with a boss you think is incompetent? Sometimes you've gotta go," Welch tells CNBC Make It. "But before you do, consider these four possibilities."

Here are four mental shifts that can ease the tension between you and a boss you don't like:

CNBC | Mary Stevens

1. Ask yourself if it's you, not them

"Entertain the notion that you're a bit of a boss hater," Welch says. "You know — the kind of person who resists, doubts or dislikes anyone in authority."

Maybe your boss has picked up on how you feel about them and is frustrated with your attitude. As Welch has previously noted, "boss haters work against the group's best interests, and management will notice."

If that's the case, she says, "ease up a bit."

2. Consider that your boss may have talents you're not aware of

You may only see your boss's shortcomings, but they may have important skills that you don't know about.

"Some managers might not present as particularly brilliant," Welch says, "but they're great at bringing in the best talent, or they know how to work the system."

Suzy Welch: This is the number one trait of a career killer
Suzy Welch: Why this trait is a career killer   

If your boss is an asset to the company, it's possible they can do great things for you and your career — provided you give them a chance. Realizing that might change your perspective.

3. Put yourself in their shoes

Managers are often told to "hire people smarter than you," Welch explains. The best leaders pinpoint candidates who have sharper skills or fresher ideas than they do.

"Imagine," Welch says, "the courage and humility it took for your boss to go there with you."

In addition, your manager likely has a variety of responsibilities and tasks that may be stressing them out. The behavior you see and dislike isn't necessarily related to you.

Considering your boss's point of view could help you see the situation more clearly.

4. Wait it out

"Trust me," says Welch. "If your boss is a fool, it will eventually make itself known."

If you truly feel unsafe, speak up. Otherwise, you might want to consider trying to deal with having a rude or incompetent boss until those higher up in the company take notice and take action.

"Until that time comes," she says, "stay sharp by being your own boss."

There are three types of a--holes you encounter at work. Here's how to deal with them.
There are three types of toxic coworkers—here's how to deal with them   

Don't immediately complain to HR, Welch says. Look inward to make sure it's not you, take steps to try to improve the relationship and work on becoming more mentally strong.

"If you think about crying about the annoyance or injustice of a 'moron boss,'" Welch says, "proceed with extreme caution."

You don't want to risk looking unprofessional or petty. Instead, just focus on what you can achieve on your own.

"Set your own work goals," she says, "and exceed them."

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.

Suzy Welch: 5 signs your boss sees you as a star performer
Suzy Welch: Are you the star you think you are?   

More from Suzy Welch:

Video by Richard Washington.

iCONIC Tour

Full Coverage of the iCONIC Tour

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...