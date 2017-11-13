Suzy Welch: What to do if you think your boss is a moron

If you think your boss is inept, you're certainly not alone. Some 50 percent of American workers say they've actually left a job because of a bad manager, according to Gallup research.

But before you head for the door and leave behind everything you've accomplished, bestselling management author Suzy Welch says to consider whether there's anything you can do to improve the situation.

"What can you do if you're stuck with a boss you think is incompetent? Sometimes you've gotta go," Welch tells CNBC Make It. "But before you do, consider these four possibilities."

Here are four mental shifts that can ease the tension between you and a boss you don't like: