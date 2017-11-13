Here's why I still don't trust Tesla Autopilot

Tesla's a bit nervous about its Autopilot autonomous driving technology and now I know why.

When I first engaged Autosteer in the settings menu, I was greeted by a wall of legalese explaining the responsibilities I have as a driver while operating the system. In case that wasn't enough, Tesla also insisted that I first try Autopilot with a communications executive in my passenger seat ensuring I was ready to operate it safely and correctly ahead of my Model S P100D review.

You can't really blame Tesla.

The company has encountered serious backlash for the system. Some have blamed it for crashes, others have criticized the cavalier marketing strategy and allegedly misleading name. Elon Musk has also declared his intention to one day morph Autopilot into a fully-autonomous system, and he's already selling cars marketed as having the hardware necessary for full self-driving capabilities.

Typically, when I review cars with semi-autonomous capability, I add a few sentences under the "driving" section to critique the systems. But as you can see, there's far too much to unpack with Autopilot. I decided to do a separate article, focusing on what Autopilot does and what it fails to do.