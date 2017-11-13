Trump has shown some 'flexibility' on North Korea, says former UN secretary-general

During a speech delivered in South Korea last week, Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "tyrant." Kim's government responded by calling Trump an "old lunatic."

Ban believes the only way to deal with North Korea is through diplomatic means.

"There is no military solution," he said. "Military means sometimes may be effective for a time being but it's not sustainable. You have seen such cases in Iraq and Afghanistan and in Syria."

He is also optimistic that the sanctions against North Korea are working.

Chinese President Xi Jinping "has made it clear that they will faithfully implement the Security Council resolution, and it seems that they are now doing it. That's why North Korea recently has been criticizing China by calling them names," he said. "That means the sanctions seem to be working."

