Trump has shown some 'flexibility' on North Korea, says former UN secretary-general

President Donald Trump found some "common strategy" with Japan, South Korea and China on his trip to Asia when it comes to dealing with North Korea, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told CNBC on Monday.
"While we appreciate this maximum pressure and engagement policy, this time he has been showing some sense of flexibility in addressing this issue. He has shown some possibility of addressing this issue through diplomatic means," the South Korean diplomat said in an interview with "Power Lunch."
Trump has been traveling through Asia trying to rally global pressure against North Korea's nuclear program, among other things.