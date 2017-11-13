President Donald Trump said Monday that he will nominate former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar as secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

Azar, 50, had until last January served as president of the American arm of drug giant Eli Lilly and Company. The Yale Law graduate Azar also had served as general counsel of HHS in the administration of President George W. Bush.

If his nomination is approved, Azar would replace Trump's first HHS chief, Dr. Tom Price, who resigned in September after a series of scathing stories detailed his use of private, pricey charter jets and government planes instead of flying commercial on department business.

Azar's prospective department has the biggest budget of any single agency in the federal government — more than $1 trillion.