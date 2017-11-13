    ×

    Trump nominates former drug company executive Alex Azar as next Health and Human Services secretary

    • President Donald Trump said he will nominate Alex Azar as his secretary of Health and Human Services.
    • Azar is a former chief of Eli Lilly's U.S. division, and a former general counsel of HHS.
    • Trump's first HHS secretary, Tom Price, quit in September after disclosures he had taken mutiple pricey private jet flights in his short tenure.
    President Donald Trump said Monday that he will nominate former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar as secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

    Azar, 50, had until last January served as president of the American arm of drug giant Eli Lilly and Company. The Yale Law graduate Azar also had served as general counsel of HHS in the administration of President George W. Bush.

    If his nomination is approved, Azar would replace Trump's first HHS chief, Dr. Tom Price, who resigned in September after a series of scathing stories detailed his use of private, pricey charter jets and government planes instead of flying commercial on department business.

    Azar's prospective department has the biggest budget of any single agency in the federal government — more than $1 trillion.

    HHS oversees the sprawling Medicare and Medicaid programs, which together proved health insurance coverage to almost 130 million Americans.

    HHS is also resonsible for overseeing the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

    Government-run ACA exchanges sell private health insurance plans to more than 10 million people, and the law also expanded Medicaid coverage to more than 10 million other people.

    This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

