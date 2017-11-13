Futures point to a weak open on Wall Street, ahead of earnings; tax news in focus

Earnings are set to again roll in this week, with the first trading day of the week expecting financial reports from the likes of JD.com, 58.com, and Tyson Foods to report before the bell. Switch is set to release earnings after the bell.

On the data front, the monthly treasury statement is due to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

Looking to the political space, U.S. President Donald Trump is in the Philippines on Monday as part of his ongoing trip in Asia.

Trump told reporters that he'd made "some very big steps with respect to trade," adding that the White House would deliver a statement on North Korea and trade on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, the future of a tax reform deal in the U.S. continues to add uncertainty to markets. Market sentiment has been on edge as of late, after news emerged that a corporate tax cut from 35 percent to 20 percent could be delayed until 2019.