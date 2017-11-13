Wal-Mart to add Lord & Taylor store online, growing in fashion against Amazon

Wal-Mart is creating a home for luxury fashion online.

The big-box retailer announced Monday it's partnered with Hudson's Bay's Lord & Taylor to create an online "flagship store" for the apparel retailer. It will launch on Walmart.com in spring of 2018.

"Our goal is to create a premium fashion destination on Walmart.com," Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Wal-Mart's U.S. e-commerce division, said in a statement. "We see customers on our site searching for higher-end items, and we are expanding our business online to focus on adding specialized and premium shopping experience, starting with fashion."

Through the partnership, Walmart.com will provide Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its website, as the apparel company continues to operate its own e-commerce platform.

It was already rumored in October that this deal would come to fruition.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.